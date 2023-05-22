Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Sarath Babu dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Actor Sarath Babu Passes Away at 71

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. He was 71. The actor had been battling health issues for some time before succumbing to them on Monday. The news of his demise has left his fans and colleagues in the film industry in a state of shock and grief.

Early Life and Career

Sarath Babu was born on March 31, 1951, in Amudalavalasa, Andhra Pradesh. He completed his graduation from Andhra University and later pursued a master’s degree in business administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He worked as a management consultant for a few years before venturing into the film industry.

Sarath Babu made his acting debut in 1974 with the Telugu film ‘Tharam Marindi’. He went on to act in more than 200 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. He was known for his versatile roles and impeccable acting skills.

Notable Films

Sarath Babu had a long and illustrious career in the film industry. He acted in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Some of his notable films include:

Karunamayudu (1978)

Maro Charitra (1978)

Mayuri (1985)

Swathi Muthyam (1986)

Mani Ratnam’s Nayakan (1987)

Manichitrathazhu (1993)

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013)

Awards and Recognition

Sarath Babu was a highly respected actor in the film industry. He received several awards and accolades for his work. He was a two-time National Film Award winner for his performances in the films ‘Maro Charitra’ and ‘Nayakan’. He also won several state awards for his acting. In 2010, he was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the Government of India for his contributions to the arts.

Personal Life

Sarath Babu was married twice. He had two children from his first marriage. His daughter, Varshini, is a popular playback singer in the Telugu film industry. His second marriage was to Rama Prabha, who is also a well-known actress in the Telugu film industry.

Final Thoughts

Sarath Babu was a versatile actor who left an indelible mark on the film industry. He will be remembered for his impeccable acting skills, his dedication to the craft, and his contribution to the arts. His demise is a great loss to the film industry and to his fans. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

