Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Sarath Babu passes away at 71

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran South Indian actor Sarath Babu passes away at 71

Sarath Babu, a veteran actor known for his lead and supporting roles in numerous South Indian films, passed away on Monday in Hyderabad after battling a prolonged illness. He was 71 years old. Born on July 31, 1951, in Amadalavalasa, Andhra Pradesh, Sarath Babu had acted in over 250 films spanning various languages and genres in a career spanning nearly 50 years. He was admitted to AIG Hospitals on April 20, where he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells, and was in critical condition with multiple organ failure. The hospital management revealed that he succumbed to his illness despite the best resuscitative measures. His final rites will take place in Chennai on Tuesday.

Sarath Babu had initially aspired to become a police officer while his father, a hotelier, wanted him to take over the family business. However, he discovered his love for theatre while pursuing a BSc degree and became a stage actor. His talent took him to Chennai, where he began his career in the film industry after getting selected as the hero for the Telugu film ‘Rama Rajyam’ in 1973. Later, director Balachander gave him a break in the Tamil film ‘Pattina Pravesam’ in 1977, and there was no looking back for the actor.

Sarath Babu went on to act in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada movies as a hero, villain, and character roles. Some of his unforgettable films in Telugu include Bharathiraja’s ‘Seethakoka Chilaka’ in the early 1980s and K Viswanath’s ‘Sagara Sangamam,’ ‘Swathi Muthyam,’ and ‘Apathbandhavudu.’ He was known for his portrayal of ‘zamindar’ in many films and was awarded eight Nandi film awards for his acting skills. He was given the best supporting actor award for ‘Seethakoka Chiluka’ in 1981, ‘O Bharya Katha’ in 1988, and ‘Neerajanam’ in 1989.

Sarath Babu’s last film as an actor was the recent film ‘Malli Pelli,’ in which he played the role of actor Krishna, who passed away in November 2022. The Telugu film industry expressed its condolences on his passing, with actor Ali, the former chairman of AP Film Development Corporation, praising Sarath Babu’s encouragement of newcomers and seniors alike. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief, tweeting: “Shri Sarath Babu Ji was versatile and creative. He will be remembered for several popular works in several languages during his long film career. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

In conclusion, the South Indian film industry has lost a talented actor who has left a lasting impression on his audience with his versatile performances. Sarath Babu’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers.

Acting career Legacy in cinema Fashion sense Iconic roles Tribute to Sarath Babu

News Source : Ch Sushil Rao

Source Link :Suave and stylish: Veteran actor Sarath Babu dies at 71 | Hyderabad News/