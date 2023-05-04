Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Sarath Babu’s Health Update Amid Death Rumors

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sarath Babu Fell Prey to a Death Hoax on Social Media, Know If He’s Dead or Alive as His Latest Health Update Comes Out

Sathyam Babu Dixithulu, popularly known as Sarath Babu, is a well-known Indian actor who has worked extensively in the Tamil and Telugu cinema industries. He has won numerous awards and accolades for his acting skills and has a huge fan following. However, the actor recently fell prey to an online death hoax, which left his fans shocked and worried.

The rumors of his death began circulating on social media, causing a stir among his fans and the film industry. However, his family has now shared an update regarding his health, which has put the rumors to rest.

Sarath Babu’s Health Condition

Sarath Babu has been feeling unwell for a few days and is currently undergoing treatment at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli neighborhood. He was reportedly in a critical condition and was on a ventilator when he was admitted to the hospital. This was his second hospital admission this year, as he was also treated in a hospital in Chennai in March.

The actor’s health condition has been the subject of much speculation, with many rumors circulating online about his death. However, his family has now come forward to clarify the situation.

Sarath Babu’s Sister Speaks Out

Speaking to the media, Sarath Babu’s sister denied the rumors about his death and said that he was recovering slowly.

“All the news about Sarath Babu on social media is wrong. He has recovered a bit, and the room has been shifted. I hope that Sarath Babu will recover completely soon and talk to the media. I urge everyone to not spread or believe the ongoing rumors on social media,” she said.

The hospital where Sarath Babu is receiving treatment has also issued a statement asking people not to spread any rumors about the actor’s health. They have said that his vital signs are stable, but his clinical status is still severe.

The Impact of the Death Hoax

The rumors of Sarath Babu’s death had a significant impact on his fans and the film industry as a whole. Many people expressed their condolences and shared messages of support for the actor and his family.

One of the people who was duped by the hoax was actor Kamal Haasan, who sent his condolences through an online message but later deleted it. Due to this, Sarath Babu immediately became a trending topic of discussion on social media.

However, the actor’s family has now confirmed that he is alive and recovering slowly. They have urged people not to spread any rumors and have requested privacy for the actor during this difficult time.

In conclusion, the rumors about Sarath Babu’s death were unfounded, and the actor is currently receiving treatment for his health issues. His family has requested privacy and has asked people not to spread any rumors about his health. We wish Sarath Babu a speedy recovery and hope that he can return to his normal life soon.

News Source : The SportsGrail

Source Link :Has actor Sarath Babu passed away and his latest health update as death rumors go viral/