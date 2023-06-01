Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Sergio Calderon passes away at 77

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sergio Calderon, Actor in “Men in Black” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” Dies at 77

On Wednesday, the entertainment industry lost a talented actor, Sergio Calderon, who was known for his roles in popular movies such as “Men in Black” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” The actor, aged 77, had been hospitalized earlier due to pneumonia, although it is unclear whether it was the cause of his death. Calderon was surrounded by his family when he passed away.

Early Career and Success

Sergio Calderon had an impressive career in the entertainment industry, with credits in Hollywood, Europe, and his native Mexico. He first gained recognition in the early 1970s, starring in movies such as “Duck, You Sucker!” and “Canoa: A Shameful Memory.” Both movies received critical acclaim and helped him establish himself as a talented actor.

Memorable Roles

Calderon’s most memorable roles came in the later part of his career. He played the character Jose, a human head on a stick, in the 1997 hit movie “Men in Black.” The film starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones and went on to become a blockbuster hit. Calderon celebrated the movie’s 25th anniversary last July and called it “one of the greatest movies” he had worked in.

He also played a pirate lord in the 2007 movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” which starred Johnny Depp and Keira Knightley. Calderon’s performance was well-received and is still remembered by fans of the franchise. In 2017, he posted a photo of himself in his pirate costume alongside Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards, who also appeared in the film.

Calderon continued to work in the entertainment industry until the end of his life. He appeared in several television shows, including “Better Things” and “The Resort,” in 2020.

A Lasting Legacy

Sergio Calderon’s death is a loss to the entertainment industry, and his legacy will continue to live on through his work. His talent and dedication to his craft were evident in every role he played, and he will be remembered as a skilled actor who brought his characters to life on the big screen.

Calderon’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Peter Sblendorio

Source Link :Sergio Calderon, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, dead at 77/