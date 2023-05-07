Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Shabbir Rana Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Pakistani Entertainment Industry Mourns the Loss of Veteran Actor Shabbir Rana

The Pakistani entertainment industry has been suffering loss after loss this year, We have lost many big names and many powerhouses of talent and intellect this year. From the legendary Zia Mohyeuddin to Qavi Khan Sahab, the industry and the nation lost two giants and now veteran actor Shabbir Rana has also passed away.

A Career of Great Achievements

The senior actor breathed his last this morning. He has been a part of some very big projects in his career. His dramas include names like Jackson Heights, Ab Kar Meri Rafugari and Qaid e Tanhai. He has also appeared in films like Moor. This is another huge blow to the drama entertainment industry and Shabbir Rana’s fans are devastated on hearing the news.

Shabbir Rana was a versatile actor who brought depth and nuance to every role he played. He was known for his ability to convey complex emotions with ease. His performances were always heartfelt and genuine, which made him a favorite of audiences across the country. He will be remembered for his contributions to the Pakistani entertainment industry and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors to come.

A Loss Felt Across the Industry

The news of Shabbir Rana’s passing has sent shockwaves throughout the Pakistani entertainment industry. Many of his colleagues and fellow actors have expressed their grief and condolences on social media, paying tribute to his talent, dedication, and kindness.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter to express his sorrow, saying “Another veteran actor, Shabbir Rana, has left us. May Allah give him a high rank in Jannah and give his family the strength to bear this huge loss. Rest in peace, sir.”

Actress Mahira Khan also shared her condolences on Twitter, saying “This year keeps getting worse. Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the wonderful Shabbir Rana sahab. May Allah bless him with the highest rank in Jannah and give his loved ones the patience to bear this loss. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

The Final Farewell

The funeral prayers of the veteran actor will take place today after Asar prayers at Rehmani Masjid, Tariq Road, Karachi. Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illahi Rajioon!

Shabbir Rana’s passing is a great loss to the Pakistani entertainment industry, and his absence will be felt by his fans and colleagues alike. He leaves behind a rich legacy of talent, passion, and dedication to his craft, and his contributions to the industry will be remembered for years to come. May Allah grant him eternal peace and give his family and loved ones the strength to bear this immense loss.

News Source : Reviewit.pk

Source Link :Veteran Actor Shabbir Rana Passed Away/