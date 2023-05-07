Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Shabbir Rana dies at 69

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Pakistani Actor Shabbir Rana Passes Away Leaving Entertainment Community in Mourning

On Sunday, the Pakistani showbiz industry mourned the loss of one of its most prominent figures, actor Shabbir Rana. This year has been particularly challenging for the industry, with the loss of numerous influential personalities and talented individuals, including legends Zia Mohyeuddin and Qavi Khan Sahab.

A Battle with Illness

The 69-year-old actor had been battling cardiac issues for some time before he succumbed to a prolonged illness. The news was announced by Rana’s son, Azlan Shah, a well-known YouTuber, on social media. Shah revealed that the funeral prayer for his beloved father would take place at Rahmaniya Masjid Tariq Road in the port city after the Asr prayers.

A Remarkable Career

Rana was known for his remarkable contributions to the industry, gracing numerous remarkable projects, including acclaimed dramas such as Jackson Heights, Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, and Qaid e Tanhai. He also made appearances in notable films like Moor.

A Devastated Fanbase

The news of his demise has left his fans devastated, as yet another prominent figure has been lost within the drama entertainment industry. His departure has created a significant void in the Pakistani entertainment industry, one that will be challenging to fill. His contributions to the art form will forever be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Farewell to a Legend

Shabbir Rana’s passing is a loss for the Pakistani entertainment industry, and his contributions to the art form will never be forgotten. The industry mourns his passing and sends condolences to his family and loved ones.

