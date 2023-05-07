Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Shabbir Rana dies in Karachi

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Saying Goodbye to Senior Actor Shabbir Rana

On Sunday, the Pakistani entertainment industry lost a beloved actor, Shabbir Rana, who passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 69. His son, Azlan Shah, confirmed the news on social media, revealing that his father had been suffering from cardiac issues.

A Career Filled with Accomplishments

Shabbir Rana was a well-known figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, having started his career many years ago. Over the years, he appeared in numerous projects, including popular television dramas such as Jackson Heights, Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, and Qaid e Tanhai. He also made his mark in the film industry, starring in the Lollywood film Moor.

Rana’s contribution to the entertainment industry in Pakistan cannot be overstated. He was a talented actor who brought his characters to life on screen, captivating audiences with his performances. His talent and hard work made him one of the most respected actors in the industry, and his legacy will continue to live on through his body of work.

A Loss Felt by Many

Upon hearing the news of Shabbir Rana’s passing, many fans and fellow actors took to social media to express their condolences. They spoke about how much he will be missed and how his work had impacted their lives.

One fan wrote, “Shabbir Rana was a legend in the industry. He had a way of bringing his characters to life and making us feel like we were a part of their world. He will be missed, and his legacy will live on through his work.”

Another fan expressed sadness at the loss, saying, “It’s hard to believe that Shabbir Rana is no longer with us. He was a talented actor who brought so much joy to our lives through his work. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

It’s clear that Shabbir Rana’s passing has left a void in the hearts of many. His contributions to the entertainment industry will not be forgotten, and his memory will live on through the impact he made on the lives of those who knew him.

A Family’s Loss

While Shabbir Rana’s passing is a loss for the entertainment industry, it’s also a deeply personal loss for his family. His son, Azlan Shah, shared the news of his father’s passing on social media, revealing that the family was grieving the loss of a beloved father and husband.

It’s never easy to lose a loved one, and the family will undoubtedly be going through a difficult time. However, they can take comfort in the fact that Shabbir Rana’s legacy will live on through his work, and the impact he made on the lives of those who knew him.

A Final Goodbye

The funeral prayer for Shabbir Rana will be offered after Asr prayers, according to his son, Azlan Shah. This will be a time for family, friends, and fans to come together to pay their final respects to the actor.

It’s always hard to say goodbye to someone we love, but it’s important to remember that they will always be with us in our hearts and memories. As we say goodbye to Shabbir Rana, we can take comfort in the fact that he lived a life filled with accomplishments and touched the lives of so many people.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Shabbir Rana may be gone, but his legacy will live on through his work. He was a talented actor who brought his characters to life on screen, captivating audiences with his performances. His contributions to the entertainment industry in Pakistan will never be forgotten, and his memory will live on through the impact he made on the lives of those who knew him.

As we remember Shabbir Rana and the impact he made on the entertainment industry in Pakistan, we can take comfort in the fact that his work will continue to inspire future generations of actors and entertainers. He will always be remembered as a legend in the industry, and his legacy will live on for years to come.

News Source : ARY NEWS

Source Link :TV actor Shabbir Rana passes away in Karachi/