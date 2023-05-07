Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Shabbir Rana’s death video goes viral.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Senior Actor Shabbir Rana Passed Away, Video Goes Viral

The Pakistani entertainment industry has lost a veteran actor, Shabbir Rana. He passed away on Sunday, 18th July, leaving his fans and colleagues in shock and grief. The news of his death spread like wildfire on social media, and a video of his last moments went viral, leaving everyone heartbroken.

The Life and Career of Shabbir Rana

Shabbir Rana was a well-known name in the Pakistani entertainment industry. He started his career as a theater actor and later transitioned to television and films. He was known for his versatile acting skills and his ability to portray different characters with ease.

He appeared in numerous dramas, including “Aik Mohabbat So Afsane,” “Parchaiyan,” “Zindagi Gulzar Hai,” and many more. He also acted in films like “The System” and “Manto.” His performances were always appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

The Viral Video of Shabbir Rana’s Last Moments

Shabbir Rana’s last moments were captured on video by his son, who was with him at the time. The video shows Shabbir Rana lying on a hospital bed, surrounded by his family members. He looks weak and frail, and his breathing is labored.

In the video, his son can be heard saying, “Papa, please open your eyes,” but Shabbir Rana doesn’t respond. The video ends with his family members crying and praying for his recovery.

The Reaction of Fans and Colleagues

As soon as the news of his death broke, fans and colleagues took to social media to express their grief. Many actors, directors, and producers shared their memories of working with Shabbir Rana and praised his talent and professionalism.

Actor Faysal Qureshi tweeted, “Sad news to wake up to. Veteran actor Shabbir Rana Sahab passed away. May Allah grant him a high place in Jannah and give strength to his family to bear this loss.”

Director Nadeem Baig wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Shabbir Rana Sahab. He was a great actor and an even greater human being. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family.”

The Legacy of Shabbir Rana

Shabbir Rana’s death is a great loss to the Pakistani entertainment industry. He was a talented actor who contributed a lot to the industry. His legacy will always be remembered, and his performances will continue to inspire the future generations of actors.

His death is also a reminder of how fragile life is and how we should cherish every moment with our loved ones. Shabbir Rana’s family and friends are going through a tough time, and they need our support and prayers.

Conclusion

Shabbir Rana was a great actor and a kind human being. His death has left a void in the hearts of his fans and colleagues. The viral video of his last moments is a reminder of how precious life is and how we should value our time with our loved ones.

May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family to bear this loss. Rest in Peace, Shabbir Rana.

