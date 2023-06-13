Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Treat Williams dies at 71 in motorcycle crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Treat Williams, Beloved Actor of Stage, Television, and Film, Dies in Motorcycle Accident at Age 71

The entertainment industry is in mourning as beloved actor Treat Williams has passed away at the age of 71 due to a fatal motorcycle accident. His family released a statement expressing their shock and grief at the tragic loss of their beloved family member. Williams was critically injured in Dorset, Vermont, when a Honda SUV turned in front of him and caused a collision that threw him from his 1986 Honda motorcycle. He was taken to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

Williams had recently guest-starred in HBO’s “We Own This City,” a drama about corruption in Baltimore that aired and streamed this spring. He also played the title character in the theatrical and streaming release of “The Congressman” in 2016. Williams began his career as an understudy for the Broadway hit “Grease” in the 1970s before taking on the lead role as Danny Zuko. However, his real breakthrough was as director Miloš Forman’s hippie character George Berger in the defining counterculture film “Hair” in 1979. This opened the door to roles in countless films, including Steven Spielberg’s “1941,” Sidney Lumet’s “Prince of the City,” Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon a Time in America,” and John Erman’s adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ classic “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Williams also had a successful television career, with roles on “Law & Order,” “Blue Bloods,” and other shows, often as a benevolent-seeming patriarch with just a hint of corruption beneath the surface. He portrayed Dr. Andrew Brown in the WB series “Everwood” and Brian Grabler, a retired Baltimore police detective, in “We Own This City.” In the latter series, he teaches at the police academy and recognizes much of what has gone wrong with the city’s force.

Williams was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, to Marian and Richard Norman Williams. His IMDb bio states that he went from prep school to Pennsylvania’s Franklin and Marshall College, where he dived into the world of stage and screen. His summers were spent immersed in stage classics at Fulton Theatre in Lancaster. Williams later became a licensed pilot and instructor and enjoyed spending his free time flying.

Williams’ family expressed how devastated they were by his passing and how much he was loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. Former Baltimore Sun journalist David Simon, the creator of “We Own This City,” said he was honored when Williams signed on to the show. Simon tweeted, “RIP to a legendary actor and a fine, gracious man.”

In a 2011 interview with A.V. Club, Williams spoke about how “Hair” was the greatest film experience of his life. He said, “I loved John Savage and Beverly D’Angelo, and Milos Forman is one of the great filmmakers of all time. That was really an honor to be a part of.”

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Gill Williams and Elinor Williams. The entertainment industry and his fans will miss his talent, kindness, and unique presence on stage, television, and film.

News Source : CNBC

Source Link :Actor Treat Williams dies at 71 after motorcycle accident/