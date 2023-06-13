Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Treat Williams dies at 71 in Vermont car crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Treat Williams, Star of “Hair” and “Everwood,” Dies in Vehicular Accident

Actor Treat Williams, known for his roles in “Hair” and “Everwood,” passed away on Monday following a vehicular accident in Dorset, Vermont. He was 71 years old.

The Vermont State Police confirmed the news in a statement, saying that Williams was driving his motorcycle along Morse Hill Road when it collided with a Honda SUV. The crash occurred at approximately 4:53 p.m. on June 12, 2023.

“Initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams,” the statement read.

Despite being airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, Williams passed away as a result of his critical injuries.

Williams’ Career and Recent Work

Treat Williams had a lengthy film and television career that began in 1975 with his movie debut in “Deadly Hero.” He went on to star in various productions, including the 2007 television series “Heartland” and “Chesapeake Shores” from 2016-2022. Some of his most notable films include “127 Hours,” “The Congressman,” and “12 Mighty Orphans.”

Williams most recently starred as Lenny Ross on the popular cop drama, “Blue Bloods.”

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation into the accident is still in its early stages, and the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team will return to the scene to continue processing the area. The other driver involved in the collision was checked by medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

Trooper Jared Lacoste of the Shaftsbury Barracks was the first to respond to the scene.

Final Tweets from Williams

Just a few hours before the accident, Williams had tweeted a video of himself mowing a lawn, saying, “Mowing today. Wish I could bottle the scent.”

In a second tweet, he added, “What a real Vermonter does.”

Remembering Treat Williams

The entertainment industry and fans worldwide are mourning the loss of Treat Williams. His contributions to film and television will never be forgotten, and he will be remembered as a talented and dedicated actor who brought joy and entertainment to audiences for decades.

Rest in peace, Treat Williams.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Treat Williams, ‘Blue Bloods’ actor, dead at 71 following vehicular collision in Vermont/