Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Treat Williams Dies at Age 70

Treat Williams: Remembering a Versatile Actor and Author

If you are a fan of the shows Blue Bloods or Everwood or perhaps have seen the Milos Forman adaptation of the musical Hair, you’re likely familiar with the name Treat Williams.

Sadly, Williams recently passed away at the age of 71.

According to CNN Entertainment, Williams passed away on Monday night after being injured in a motorcycle accident.

The crash involving Williams took place around 5PM on Monday when the driver of a car tried to turn left into a parking lot and hit Williams, who was on his motorcycle. Williams suffered critical injuries, was airlifted to a hospital in New York, and was unfortunately pronounced dead.

Williams starred in a variety of films and other projects including a TV movie remake of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and Michael Ovitz in the HBO movie that was based on the book “The Late Shift.” He ultimately earned an Emmy nomination for that role.

He was on “Chicago Fire,” and more. Interestingly, Williams also wrote a kids’ book called “Air Show!” It was published by Disney-Hyperion back in 2010 and follows the story of Ellie and Gill as they go to an air show.

Williams is survived by his wife and their 2 children. We send our condolences to the family and those grieving his loss during this time.

A Versatile Actor

Treat Williams was a talented actor who was known for his versatility and range. He starred in a wide variety of films and television shows throughout his career, showcasing his ability to tackle both dramatic and comedic roles.

Some of his most notable roles include his portrayal of Stanley Kowalski in the TV movie remake of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” his turn as Michael Ovitz in the HBO movie based on the book “The Late Shift,” and his appearances on popular TV shows like “Everwood” and “Chicago Fire.” He also earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in “The Late Shift.”

Williams was a beloved and respected member of the entertainment industry, and his passing is a great loss to his fans and colleagues alike.

A Children’s Author

In addition to his work as an actor, Treat Williams was also a children’s author. His book, “Air Show!”, was published by Disney-Hyperion in 2010 and tells the story of two kids who attend an air show.

The book was well-received by young readers and parents alike, and it showcased Williams’ talent for storytelling and his passion for aviation.

A Life Cut Short

Treat Williams’ passing is a tragic reminder of how fleeting life can be. His sudden death is a shock to those who knew him and loved him, and it’s a reminder to cherish every moment we have with the people we care about.

Williams’ legacy as an actor and author will live on, and his contributions to the entertainment industry will not be forgotten. His passing is a loss to us all, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Treat Williams. You will be missed.

