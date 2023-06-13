Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Treat Williams Dies at Age 71

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Treat Williams Passes Away at Age 71

Known to horror fans for playing John Finnegan in 1998 monster movie Deep Rising, actor Treat Williams has passed away this week at the age of 71 years old, BD has learned.

The actor passed away as the result of a tragic motorcycle accident.

Beloved Actor Remembered by Family

The Williams Family said in a statement to Deadline, “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time.

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.

“We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”

Horror Credits and More

Treat Williams made a handful of stops in the horror genre throughout his 50-year acting career. Williams starred in Night of the Sharks in 1988, followed by the horror-comedy Dead Heat in the very same year. His horror credits also include the 1992 “Tales from the Crypt” episode titled None But the Lonely Heart, as well as the 2001 creature feature Venomous.

Treat Williams is also known for his roles in the television shows “Everwood,” “Blue Bloods,” “American Odyssey,” “Against the Wall,” “Heartland,” and “Chesapeake Shores,” with his many film roles including Deadly Hero, The Eagle Has Landed, 1941, Once Upon a Time in America, Deadly Matrimony, In the Shadow of Evil, Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead, The Phantom, The Devil’s Own, Miss Congeniality 2, What Happens in Vegas, 127 Hours, and The Christmas House. Williams also starred in the sequels in the thriller franchise The Substitute.

In 1996, Williams was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for the TV movie The Late Shift.

Survivors

Williams is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gille and Ellie.

The entertainment industry and fans of Treat Williams are mourning the loss of a talented actor and beloved family man. Williams will be remembered for his many contributions to film and television, including his forays into the horror genre.

Treat Williams Deep Rising Actor death Hollywood loss Tribute to Treat Williams

News Source : Bloody Disgusting!

Source Link :‘Deep Rising’ Actor Treat Williams Has Passed Away at 71/