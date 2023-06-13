Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Treat Williams Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Actor Treat Williams Dies in Motorcycle Accident

On Monday, veteran actor Treat Williams was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident near Dorset, Vermont. Williams was airlifted to a hospital in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead. The SUV driver involved in the accident escaped with minor injuries. The Vermont State Police confirmed that the SUV driver had turned into the path of Williams’ motorcycle while attempting to make a left turn off Vermont Route 30 into a parking lot. An investigation is ongoing.

Early Life and Career

Born Richard Treat Williams, the Connecticut native began his career in theater and landed his first role as an understudy for John Travolta in a production of Grease. He soon made his Broadway debut and landed his breakout role in the movie Hair, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. Williams went on to star in a number of movies, including Once Upon a Time in America and Dead Heat, as well as dozens of TV shows, such as Everwood and Blue Bloods. Before his death, he filmed his final role for Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series Feud: Capote’s Women, playing ex-CBS chief and media tycoon Bill Paley.

Tributes and Remembrances

Williams’ death has been met with sorrow from friends and fellow actors. Actor Wendell Pierce tweeted, “Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious.” Williams’ family released a statement saying, “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life, and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”

Final Thoughts

Treat Williams’ final tweet, on the same day he died, highlighted his love for living in Vermont, where his family has a farm. Williams is survived by his wife, actor Pam Van Sant, and their two children, 31-year-old Gill and 24-year-old Ellie. As fans and loved ones mourn the loss of this talented actor, his legacy will undoubtedly live on through his work in film and television.

Everwood Treat Williams Motorcycle Accident Actor Killed Celebrity Death

News Source : Jenn Gidman

Source Link :Everwood Star Treat Williams Killed in Motorcycle Accident/