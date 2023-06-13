Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle crash in Vermont

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Treat Williams Dies in Motorcycle Crash at 71

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of actor Treat Williams, who died on Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont. Williams was 71 years old and had a nearly 50-year career that included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.”

According to Vermont State Police, the accident occurred when a Honda SUV turning left into a parking lot collided with Williams’ motorcycle in the town of Dorset. Despite wearing a helmet, Williams was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered critical injuries. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

Williams’ agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed his death and expressed his devastation at the loss. “He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” McPherson told People magazine. “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of … Hollywood since the late 1970s.”

Born Richard Treat Williams in Connecticut, Williams made his movie debut in 1975 as a police officer in the film “Deadly Hero.” He went on to appear in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City,” and “Once Upon a Time in America.” In 1979, he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the movie version of the hit musical “Hair.”

Williams also had a successful career on television, appearing in dozens of shows and earning critical acclaim for his starring role as Dr. Andrew Brown in “Everwood” from 2002 to 2006. He also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the TV show “Blue Bloods.”

In addition to his work on screen, Williams had a passion for theater and appeared in Broadway shows such as “Grease” and “Pirates of Penzance.”

Colleagues and friends have been paying tribute to Williams, describing him as kind, generous, and creative. Actor Wendell Pierce tweeted, “Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP.”

Writer, director, and producer Justine Williams tweeted that Williams was “the best,” while actor James Woods said, “I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone.”

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, but police have confirmed that the SUV’s driver received only minor injuries and was not hospitalised. Our thoughts go out to Williams’ family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : NZ Herald

Source Link :‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash/