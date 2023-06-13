Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Treat Williams Confirmed Dead in Motorcycle Accident

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of actor Treat Williams, who passed away on Monday, June 12, 2022, following a fatal motorcycle accident. The news of his death was confirmed by his family through a statement released by his agency APA.

The Accident

The Vermont State Police reported a road closure near Dorset due to a motor vehicle accident at 5:24 p.m. Williams was transferred to Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y., where he later passed away. Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, tells PEOPLE the crash happened on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset. The incident involved a single car and Williams’ motorcycle. Investigators believe the driver of the car was turning and didn’t see the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was the only person hurt, and a LifeNet helicopter was summoned to airlift him to a hospital in New York.

A Statement from the Family

In the statement released by his agency, Williams’ family expressed their shock and grief at his passing. “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”

A Career in the Entertainment Industry

Treat Williams was a talented actor who began his career in the entertainment industry in the 1970s. He received acclaim for his performance in “Hair,” Miloš Forman’s big screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical when he was just 28 years old. Williams earned a Golden Globe nomination in the now-defunct category new star of the year (actor). Two years later, he was competing again, this time in the best actor in a motion picture drama category for his performance in Sidney Lumet’s “Prince of the City.”

Among Williams’ other notable film credits are his lead turn alongside Laura Dern in the coming-of-age romance “Smooth Talk,” which released in 1985 and earned Williams an Independent Spirit nomination for best male lead. He also starred in “Deep Rising,” the now-cult ’90s aquatic creature feature that centered on Williams’ captain and his crew’s struggle to survive.

Williams landed his most notable role of this century with “Everwood,” starring as Dr. Andy Brown, a Manhattan neurosurgeon who relocates his family to rural Colorado after the death of his wife. Williams headlined The WB series across four seasons, earning a Screen Actors Guild award nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.

A Loss to the Industry

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor and a beloved member of the community. Williams’ passing is a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for all drivers to exercise caution on the roads. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

