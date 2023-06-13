Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Treat Williams Dies in Vermont Motorcycle Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Treat Williams Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Actor Treat Williams, best known for his role in the TV series “Everwood,” has died after a motorcycle crash in Vermont. The accident occurred on June 12 in the town of Dorset, when a driver attempted to turn into a parking lot and crossed into Williams’ path.

Williams was unable to avoid the collision and suffered critical injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital in Albany, NY, where he later died at the age of 71. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

Early Career and Golden Globe Nomination

Williams began his acting career in 1975 with a role in the movie “Deadly Hero.” Five years later, he received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the 1979 movie “Hair.”

“Everwood” and Recent Work

From 2002-2006, Williams starred in the TV series “Everwood” as Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown, a brain surgeon from Manhattan who moves to a small Colorado mountain town after his wife dies. He recently made an appearance on the CBS cop drama “Blue Bloods” as Lenny Ross.

Williams’ death has been mourned by fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Fellow actor Rob Lowe, who worked with Williams on “The West Wing,” tweeted: “Devastating news. Such a kind and talented man. He will be missed.” Actress Allison Mack, who appeared with Williams in “Smallville,” wrote: “Treat was a great man and a true talent. I am heartbroken at the news of his passing.”

Conclusion

The death of Treat Williams is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and fans. He will be remembered for his talent as an actor and his contributions to the entertainment industry. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

