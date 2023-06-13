Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Treat Williams Passes Away at 71

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Treat Williams, Actor Known for “Hair” and “Everwood,” Dies at 71 in Motorcycle Crash

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of beloved actor Treat Williams, who died on Monday at the age of 71. Williams was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Dorset, Vermont, when an SUV turned left in front of his northbound Honda motorcycle. Despite wearing a helmet, Williams suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at a medical center in Albany, New York, where he was airlifted for treatment. The driver of the SUV was not hospitalized, and an investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Williams was born Richard Treat Williams in Stamford, Connecticut, in 1951, and moved to Rowayton, Connecticut, as a child. He began acting in seventh grade and eventually quit the football team at Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania to focus on his craft. After understudying in the Broadway production of “Grease,” Williams went on to appear in films alongside A-list stars like James Earl Jones and Michael Caine. He gained widespread recognition for his role as a hippie in the 1979 film adaptation of the musical “Hair,” directed by Milos Foreman.

However, Williams’ success was not always assured, and after the 1980 flop of the comedy “Why Would I Lie?,” he took a hiatus from acting to fly planes in Los Angeles. He eventually returned to the industry and continued to work in film and television for four more decades, with notable roles including a police officer-turned-informant in the 1981 film “Prince of the City” and a boat captain in the 1998 action movie “Deep Rising.” Williams also starred in the WB television series “Everwood” as a New York neurosurgeon who moves his family to Colorado after his wife’s death in a car accident.

Recently, Williams appeared in the 2020 Netflix musical “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” and the 2022 HBO series “We Own This City.” Information about his survivors is not yet available.

Shortly before his death, Williams posted a photo on Twitter of himself mowing his lawn and reflecting on the experience: “Mowing today. Wish I could bottle the scent.” Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to share their condolences and memories of the talented actor.

Treat Williams movies Treat Williams biography Everwood TV series Hair musical Treat Williams death

News Source : Jesus Jiménez,Mike Ives

Source Link :Treat Williams, Actor Known for ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood,’ Dies at 71/