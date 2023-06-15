Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor turned MP dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glenda Jackson: From Oscar-Winning Actress to Labour MP

Glenda Jackson was a fierce and talented actress who claimed two Oscars before the age of 40. Her dedication to her craft saw her rise to fame in both comedy and drama roles. However, she made the decision to leave her acting career behind to become a Labour MP, where she was equally dedicated and passionate about her new role in politics. Her plain-speaking ways challenged conventional wisdom, and she was always unafraid to speak her mind.

Early Life and Career

Glenda Jackson was born in 1936 in Birkenhead, England. She began her acting career in the 1950s, performing in local theatre productions before moving on to television and film. Her breakthrough role came in 1969 with the film “Women in Love,” which earned her the first of her two Academy Awards. She went on to win another Oscar for her role in “A Touch of Class” in 1973.

Transition to Politics

In 1992, after 23 years in the acting profession, Glenda Jackson announced that she was quitting acting to pursue a career in politics. She was elected as a Labour MP for the constituency of Hampstead and Highgate in the 1992 general election. During her time in parliament, she was known for her outspokenness and her opposition to the Iraq War.

Legacy

Glenda Jackson’s legacy is one of fierce dedication and passion, both in her acting career and her political career. She was never afraid to speak her mind, and her plain-speaking ways challenged conventional wisdom. She was a trailblazer for women in both the entertainment industry and politics, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Return to Acting

After 23 years in politics, Glenda Jackson returned to the stage in 2016 to star in a production of “King Lear” at the Old Vic Theatre in London. Her performance was critically acclaimed and earned her a Tony Award nomination when the play transferred to Broadway. She continued to act in theatre productions until her death at the age of 87.

Conclusion

Glenda Jackson was a trailblazer for women in both the entertainment industry and politics. Her dedication to her craft and her commitment to her political beliefs were unwavering. Her plain-speaking ways challenged conventional wisdom, and she was always unafraid to speak her mind. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, and she will be remembered as a true icon of both stage and screen.

News Source : Channel 4 News

Source Link :Actor turned Labour MP dies at 87 – Channel 4 News/