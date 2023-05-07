Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Tyutryumov Passes Away in St. Petersburg

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Honored Artist of Russia Alexander Tyutryumov passes away at 65

The entertainment industry in Russia is mourning the loss of one of its own as Honored Artist of Russia Alexander Tyutryumov passed away in St. Petersburg at the age of 65. His daughter, Anna Tyutryumova, confirmed the news to 78.ru.

A Sudden Demise

According to Anna, the actor passed away at 8:45 a.m. after feeling a sudden malaise. He had not been sick previously. His passing has left his family, friends, and fans in shock and disbelief.

A Life of Art

Tyutryumov was born on April 22, 1959, in Podporozhye, Leningrad region. He graduated from VGIK with a diploma as a film and television producer. He played in the People’s Theater in Podporozhye and became an actor in the Lenfilm film studio in 1995.

A Legacy of Work

During his career, Tyutryumov acted in over 40 movies and TV series, leaving behind an impressive legacy. Some of his notable works include ‘Streets of Broken Lanterns’, ‘National Security Agent’, ‘Deadly Force’, ‘Peculiarities of National Politics’, ‘The Master and Margarita’, and many more. He was known for his exceptional acting skills, versatility, and dedication to his craft.

Final Farewell

The entertainment industry and fans are mourning the loss of this talented actor. The farewell ceremony for Tyutryumov will take place on May 10 at the Rodina cinema. The funeral service will be held at the Church of the Nativity on the Sands.

In Conclusion

Tyutryumov’s passing has left a void in the entertainment industry. His contributions to the world of cinema and television will be remembered for years to come. He was a true artist who dedicated his life to his craft and left an indelible mark on the industry.

