Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Wahid Satay dies at age 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Singaporean Actor Wahid Satay Passes Away at 93

The entertainment industry in Singapore mourns the loss of veteran actor Wahid Satay, who passed away on May 22, 2022, at the age of 93. Wahid, whose real name was Abdul Wahid Ahmad, passed away at his granddaughter’s house in Singapore at about 8:15 am.

Health Decline and Cause of Death

According to Wahid’s second child Hafizah, her father’s health began to decline two weeks ago after he was discharged from Changi Hospital for diabetes-related treatment. He was bedridden since then and also suffered from high blood pressure and heart disease. The cause of his death has not been officially announced, but it is believed to be related to his pre-existing health conditions.

Burial and Funeral Arrangements

Wahid’s remains will be buried at the Pusara Aman Muslim cemetery in Singapore after the zohor prayers. His body is currently at the home of his granddaughter, Mahirah Mohd Yasin, at Block 57, Teban Gardens Road, #14-469, Teban View. Hafizah has requested prayers from all of her father’s fans in Malaysia to bless his soul and place him among the righteous.

A Career Spanning More Than Six Decades

Wahid’s career in showbiz began in 1957, and he went on to star in more than 30 films. He won several awards throughout his career, including the Oskar Black Gold Award for the Best Actor category at the Asian Film Festival, Manila in 1963, Best Comedian at the Asian Film Festival in Taiwan in 1966, and MediaCorp’s Gold Premier Award at the Perdana Festival in 2007.

Remembering Wahid Satay

Wahid always played a comedic character and was one of the famous Malay film artistes of the Jalan Ampas era. He derived his stage name from the satay seller character he played in a horror film called Pontianak. His other well-known films include Badang, Satay, and Seri Mersing.

Wahid’s last public appearance was in December 2022, performing at an event in conjunction with the 32nd Malaysian Film Festival at Encore Melaka. His fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry remember him as a talented and beloved actor who brought laughter and joy to the screen.

A Final Farewell to Wahid Satay

As Singapore and the entertainment industry bid farewell to Wahid Satay, his legacy as an actor and comedian will continue to live on. His contributions to the film industry will always be remembered, and his presence will be deeply missed. May his soul rest in peace.

Wahid Satay life Wahid Satay career Wahid Satay legacy Wahid Satay contributions Wahid Satay movies

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :Veteran actor Wahid Satay passes away at 93/