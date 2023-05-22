Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Wahid Satay passes away at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Actor Wahid Satay Passes Away at 93 in Singapore

Singapore mourns the loss of veteran actor Abdul Wahid Ahmad, popularly known as Wahid Satay, who passed away at the age of 93 on 27th January 2022. The actor breathed his last at his granddaughter’s house after battling various health issues for the past few weeks.

Wahid Satay’s daughter, Hafizah, revealed that her father’s health had begun to decline after he was discharged from Changi Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for diabetes-related complications. She further added that he was bedridden for two weeks before his demise and suffered from high blood pressure and heart disease.

The funeral ceremony for the late Wahid Satay will take place at the Pusara Aman Muslim cemetery in Singapore after the zohor prayers. His remains are currently kept at the home of his granddaughter, Mahirah Mohd Yasin in Teban Gardens Road.

Hafizah expressed her deep sorrow at the loss of her father, who was not only a renowned actor but also a loving and caring parent. She requested prayers from Wahid Satay’s fans in Malaysia and hoped that Allah SWT blesses his soul and places him among the righteous.

Wahid Satay began his showbiz career in 1957 and became one of the most famous Malay film artistes of the Jalan Ampas era. He acted in more than 30 films throughout his career, winning several awards for his outstanding performances. In 1963, he won the Oskar Black Gold Award for the Best Actor category at the Asian Film Festival, Manila. He also won the Best Comedian award at the Asian Film Festival in Taiwan in 1966 and MediaCorp’s Gold Premier Award at the Perdana Festival in 2007.

Wahid Satay was known for his comedic roles and derived his stage name from the satay seller character he played in the horror film Pontianak. Some of his other well-known films included Badang, Satay, and Seri Mersing.

The actor’s last public appearance was in December 2022, where he performed at an event in conjunction with the 32nd Malaysian Film Festival at Encore Melaka. His fans and colleagues in the film industry expressed their grief at his passing and remembered him as a talented actor who brought laughter and joy to audiences through his performances.

The loss of Wahid Satay is a great loss to the entertainment industry, and his contributions to Singapore’s film industry will always be remembered. Singaporeans and Malaysians alike mourn the passing of a legend and offer their condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : www.thesundaily.my

Source Link :Veteran actor Wahid Satay dies at 93/