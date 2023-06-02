Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor’s comeback after contemplating suicide from looking at a fan for hours

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Adhyayan Suman’s Journey from “Haal-e-Dil” to “Inspector Avinash”

Adhyayan Suman, who started his acting career with the Bollywood film “Haal-e-Dil”, is now making a mark on the OTT platforms. The actor, who first appeared in the web series “Aashram” as Tinka Singh, is now winning hearts through his portrayal of “Inspector Avinash”. However, not many people know that there was a time in Adhyayan’s life when he contemplated suicide.

Early Life and Career

Adhyayan Suman was born on January 13, 1988, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He is the son of veteran actor Shekhar Suman and Alka Suman. Adhyayan completed his schooling from Utpal Shanghvi School in Mumbai and later pursued a degree in Commerce from Mithibai College.

Adhyayan always had the passion for acting and made his debut in the Bollywood film “Haal-e-Dil” in 2008. The film did not do well at the box office, and Adhyayan’s performance was also criticized. However, the actor did not let the failure deter him and continued to work hard.

Struggles and Mental Health

After the failure of “Haal-e-Dil”, Adhyayan faced a lot of difficulties in getting good roles in Bollywood. He also struggled with mental health issues and went through depression. In an interview, Adhyayan revealed that he even contemplated suicide at one point in his life.

It was during this time that Adhyayan started writing poetry and found solace in it. He also started working on his physique and underwent a massive transformation. The actor also sought therapy and credits his family and friends for helping him through the tough times.

Web Series and Comeback

Adhyayan’s career got a new lease of life with the web series “Aashram” in 2020. The series, which starred Bobby Deol in the lead role, became a massive hit and Adhyayan’s performance was appreciated by both critics and the audience.

Encouraged by the success of “Aashram”, Adhyayan took up the role of “Inspector Avinash” in a web series based on the life of real-life police officer Avinash Mishra. The series is currently streaming on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.

Personal Life and Future Plans

Adhyayan Suman was in a relationship with actress Kangana Ranaut in 2008, but the couple broke up in 2009. He was also engaged to Maera Mishra in 2019, but the relationship did not last long.

Adhyayan is currently focused on his acting career and is looking forward to doing more challenging roles. He also wants to explore his creative side and plans to write poetry and make music in the future.

Conclusion

Adhyayan Suman’s journey from “Haal-e-Dil” to “Inspector Avinash” has been a tumultuous one. The actor has faced many struggles and setbacks in his career and personal life but has emerged stronger and more determined. His story is an inspiration to all those who are going through tough times and shows that with hard work and perseverance, one can overcome any obstacle.

