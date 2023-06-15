Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor’s Daughter Shares Heartbreak over Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Treat Williams’ Daughter Ellie Honors Her Father After Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The sudden death of actor Treat Williams due to a motorcycle accident has left his family and fans in shock. The 71-year-old actor was traveling along Morse Hill Road in Vermont when his motorcycle collided with a Honda SUV. Despite being airlifted to Albany Medical Center, Williams succumbed to his injuries and passed away. His daughter, Ellie Williams, has taken to social media to express her pain and honor her father’s life.

On her Instagram story, Ellie shared a throwback picture of her parents with a heartfelt message. She expressed that the pain she is feeling is something she has never experienced before, and she is grateful for the outpouring of love and support from those who have reached out to her family during this difficult time. Ellie also posted a picture of a jacket with her father’s name embroidered on it, along with a snapshot of their backyard in Vermont, captioned “We’re home, Dad.”

The Vermont State Police released a statement confirming the incident and identifying Treat Williams as the motorcyclist involved. The crash occurred on Vermont Route 30 when a Honda Element attempted to turn into a parking lot, and Williams was unable to avoid the oncoming vehicle. The investigation is ongoing, and no determination has been made regarding fault.

Ellie has previously shared glimpses of her father on her social media accounts, including a series of images from their trip to Universal Studios in Los Angeles. Treat Williams replied to her post, saying, “We had such a good time!” with a red heart emoji. The actor’s lengthy film and television career spanned nearly five decades, including roles in “Heartland” and “Chesapeake Shores” and his most recent role as Lenny Ross in “Blue Bloods.”

The loss of Treat Williams has left a void in the entertainment industry and in the hearts of his loved ones. Ellie’s posts serve as a tribute to her father’s life and legacy. As fans and supporters continue to mourn the passing of this talented actor, his family is left to grieve the loss of a beloved father and husband.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Treat Williams’ daughter speaks out after actor’s fatal motorcycle crash: ‘A pain I’ve never felt’/