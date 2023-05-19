Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor’s death reported in news

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tamil cinema has lost a gem with the demise of veteran actor Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan’s contemporary, Thenni in Madurai. The 70-year-old actor, who played a supporting role in the popular Tamil film ‘Pinnathinai’, passed away due to health complications.

Thenni rose to fame through his performance in various Tamil films, including ‘Kizhakku Cheemayile’, ‘Maina’, ‘Kandhasami’ and many more. He played diverse roles and won the hearts of audiences with his natural acting skills. He was known for his comic timing and was equally adept at portraying serious roles.

Thenni had been suffering from health issues for the past few months and was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai. Unfortunately, he passed away yesterday. He leaves behind three sons.

Born in Thiruvidaimarudur, Thenni began his acting career in the 1980s and made his mark in the industry with his performances. He was also a part of director Bharathiraja’s hit film ‘Kizhakku Cheemayile’, which won several awards and accolades. Thenni was also a part of many other popular films, including ‘Maina’, ‘Kandhasami’ and ‘Pinnathinai’.

Thenni’s passing has left a void in the Tamil film industry. He will be remembered for his contribution to the film industry and his natural acting skills. Many of his fans and colleagues have expressed their condolences on social media.

Thenni’s demise is a reminder that health is wealth and we must take care of ourselves. We must prioritize our health and seek medical attention whenever necessary. It is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle and take precautions to prevent health complications.

In conclusion, Thenni’s contribution to the Tamil film industry will always be remembered, and his passing is a significant loss for the industry. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Supporting actor passed away | துணை நடிகர் காலமானார் | தேனி செய்திகள்/