Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actors from Suicide Squad in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn Says Guardians of the Galaxy Cast Members Will Be in Superman: Legacy

James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has confirmed that at least one cast member from the series will appear in the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie. While he did not reveal the identity of the actor, this news has fans excited for what is to come.

What is Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy is an upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe. While there is not much information available about the film, it is expected to be a continuation of the Superman storyline from the previous movies in the franchise. Henry Cavill is expected to reprise his role as Superman, and it has been announced that J.J. Abrams is producing the film.

Who Could It Be?

With James Gunn confirming that at least one Guardians of the Galaxy cast member will appear in the movie, fans are left to speculate about who it could be. One possibility is Dave Bautista, who played Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. He has expressed interest in playing the villain Bane in a Batman movie, but perhaps he will make an appearance in Superman: Legacy instead.

Another possibility is Zoe Saldana, who played Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. She has experience playing strong female characters in science fiction films, and could potentially play a Kryptonian or other powerful character in Superman: Legacy.

What Does This Mean for the DC and Marvel Universes?

While some fans may be wondering what this means for the future of the DC and Marvel universes, it is important to remember that actors often appear in movies from different franchises. For example, Chris Evans played the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four movies before going on to play Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Additionally, James Gunn has worked on both Marvel and DC movies. He directed the Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel, and is currently working on The Suicide Squad for DC. This crossover between the two franchises is not unprecedented, and it is possible that we may see more actors appearing in movies from both universes in the future.

Conclusion

While we do not yet know which Guardians of the Galaxy cast member will appear in Superman: Legacy, this news has fans excited for what is to come. With the film expected to be a continuation of the Superman storyline from previous movies in the franchise, it will be interesting to see how this character fits into the story. Regardless of who it is, this crossover between Marvel and DC is sure to be a highlight for fans of both universes.

News Source : looper.com – Mark D. McKee

Source Link :Every Actor From The Suicide Squad Who Appeared In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3/