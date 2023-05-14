Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Journey to the West 1986, Trinh Vy Binh, Passes Away at 67

On May 13, Chinese media reported the actor Journey to the west 1986 – Trinh Vy Binh – died at the age of 67 due to illness. The actor’s departure was informed to the public by Luc Tieu Linh Dong (as Sun Wukong in the film). On his personal page, Luc Tieu Linh Dong expressed his condolences and shared his memories of working with Trinh Vy Binh.

Who was Trinh Vy Binh?

Trinh Vy Binh was a Vietnamese actor who gained popularity in China for his role as Tang Sanzang in the classic Chinese television series, Journey to the West, which aired in 1986. The series, based on the 16th-century Chinese novel of the same name, told the story of a monk’s pilgrimage to India to obtain Buddhist scriptures. Trinh Vy Binh’s portrayal of Tang Sanzang earned him critical acclaim and a massive fan following in China.

The Legacy of Journey to the West

Journey to the West is a classic of Chinese literature, and its characters have become cultural icons. The novel has been adapted into various forms of media, including television series, films, video games, and stage plays. Trinh Vy Binh’s portrayal of Tang Sanzang in the 1986 television series is widely considered to be one of the definitive interpretations of the character.

The series also featured other iconic characters, such as Sun Wukong (the Monkey King) and Zhu Bajie (the Pig). Luc Tieu Linh Dong’s portrayal of Sun Wukong in the series earned him widespread recognition and a loyal fan base.

A Shocking Loss for Fans

Trinh Vy Binh’s passing has come as a shock to fans of the series, who have taken to social media to express their grief and pay their respects. Many have shared their favorite moments from the series and memories of watching it with their families.

The news has also sparked conversations about the impact of Journey to the West on Chinese culture and the influence of Vietnamese actors in the Chinese entertainment industry. Trinh Vy Binh’s performance in the series is seen as a testament to the talent and versatility of Vietnamese actors.

A Tribute to Trinh Vy Binh

As fans mourn the loss of Trinh Vy Binh, many have taken the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy. Some have shared photos and videos of the actor, while others have shared fan art and tributes.

Luc Tieu Linh Dong, who worked closely with Trinh Vy Binh on the series, shared a heartfelt tribute on his personal page. He wrote, “Brother Binh, thank you for your companionship on the journey. Thank you for sharing your wisdom, humor, and kindness with us. We will miss you dearly.”

Trinh Vy Binh’s passing is a loss not just for his family and friends, but for fans of Journey to the West and the wider entertainment industry. His legacy will continue to live on through his work and the impact he has had on audiences around the world.

