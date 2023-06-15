Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor’s suicide attempt on Facebook Live

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Tirthananda Rao Attempts Suicide During Facebook Live

Actor Tirthananda Rao, known for his appearances on popular shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Vagle Ki Dunia, attempted suicide while speaking to fans on Facebook Live.

Popular Actor and Mimicry Artist

Tirthananda Rao is a popular actor and mimicry artist who is loved by his fans for his ability to mimic veteran actor Nana Patekar. He has a strong following on social media, and his fans were shocked when he attempted suicide during a live session on Facebook.

Cause of Suicide Attempt

During the Facebook Live session, Tirthananda Rao suddenly became angry and frustrated and revealed that a woman had threatened him and extorted money from him. He said that he was helpless as a debtor because of her and that she had filed a complaint against him at the women’s police station. However, he did not know the reason for the complaint.

Rescue by Police

Several fans who were watching the Facebook Live session reported the incident to the police station near Tirthananda Rao’s residence. The police rushed to the scene and rescued the unconscious actor, taking him to the hospital for treatment.

Recovery and Financial Crisis

Tirthananda Rao is now said to be doing well, but reports suggest that he attempted suicide due to a financial crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has hit the entertainment industry hard, and many actors and artists have been struggling to make ends meet.

Conclusion

The incident has shocked Tirthananda Rao’s fans, who are praying for his speedy recovery. It is a reminder that mental health is a serious issue, and that everyone should take care of their mental and emotional well-being. We hope that Tirthananda Rao gets the help and support he needs to recover from this traumatic experience.

Suicide prevention Online mental health Social media and mental health Celebrity mental health Live video streaming and mental health

News Source : Sowmiya Sriram

Source Link :Actor tried to commit suicide during Facebook Live..?/