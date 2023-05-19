Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor’s wife’s cousin spills secrets on mansions

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Saint Obi: Unraveling the Secrets of His Life

The Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actor, Saint Obi. His quiet lifestyle, which was shrouded in mystery, has been a topic of discussion among his friends and colleagues. However, a recent update has taken over social media, revealing that the late actor was not the victim in his marriage, as many have been led to believe.

According to Mylagoslately, the late actor’s wife’s cousin alleged that Saint Obi was the abuser in the marriage. Furthermore, the statement disclosed that the late actor’s two mansions, one in his hometown and the other in Lagos, were built by his wealthy wife, and he denied her family access to the homes.

This fresh claim is coming days after journalist, Zik Zulu Okafor, and filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro, opened up on how much Saint Obi’s wife and her family made him suffer until he died. Zeb Ejiro, who was one of the late actor’s good friends, revealed in an interview that the shock of Saint Obi’s failed marriage killed him. According to Zeb, his late friend was a family man who was deprived of the joy of being with his family.

The revelation by Saint Obi’s wife’s cousin has sparked reactions among netizens. While some believe that the late actor was not a saint, others pointed out that the claims are baseless since Saint Obi is no longer alive to defend himself.

It is regrettable that the death of Saint Obi has led to the unraveling of the secrets of his life. However, it is essential to note that everyone has their demons and struggles in life. As fans and admirers of the late actor, it is important to remember him for his contribution to the Nigerian entertainment industry and the joy he brought to our screens.

In conclusion, we extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Saint Obi. May his soul rest in peace.

