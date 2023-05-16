Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Adah Sharma in Kerala Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Adah Sharma: Surviving Death Threats and a Car Accident

Adah Sharma, a talented Bollywood actress, has been in the news lately for two reasons – a minor car accident and death threats. These unfortunate incidents occurred due to her recent work in the movie, The Kerala Story. Despite the challenges she faced, Adah remained grateful to her fans for their support and expressed her plans for a global release.

The Kerala Story is a documentary that explores the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were allegedly forced to convert to Islam and subsequently sold to ISIS. The movie was produced by Vipul Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen. It features Adah Sharma in the lead role and has become a smash hit within the first week of its release, grossing over Rs 130 crore.

However, the movie has also attracted controversy, with some political parties and organizations criticizing it for inciting hatred against Muslims. As a result, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, issued a state-wide ban on the movie. Adah Sharma has faced difficulties and controversy along the way, but she has remained strong and appreciative of the audience’s support.

Recently, Adah Sharma was in a minor car accident while under threat of death. She took to Twitter to reassure her followers that she was fine and that the mishap wasn’t anything serious. She expressed appreciation for her followers’ concern and thanked them for their support.

The death threats that Adah Sharma received were a result of her work in The Kerala Story. Some people questioned her honesty and ethics, while others saw her as a symbol of hatred against Muslims. Adah remained strong in the face of these challenges and expressed gratitude to her fans for helping The Kerala Story become a success.

Despite the controversies, The Kerala Story has become the first week’s highest-grossing movie with a female lead. Adah Sharma acknowledged the challenges she experienced, such as the movie being outlawed in several states, but she remained optimistic about its success. She shared her plans for a global release, which will allow audiences from all over the world to experience the movie’s powerful message.

In conclusion, Adah Sharma is a talented actress who has faced many challenges in her career. Her recent work in The Kerala Story has attracted controversy, but she has remained strong and appreciative of her fans’ support. Her car accident and death threats were unfortunate incidents, but she reassured her followers that she was fine and thanked them for their concern. We wish Adah Sharma all the best in her future endeavors and hope that she continues to inspire us with her talent and resilience.

News Source : G.GOWTHAM

Source Link :The Kerala Story Actress Adah Sharma Met with Accident –/