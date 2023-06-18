Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress and Author Dies at 66

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Carol Higgins Clark, Best-Selling Author and Actress, Dies at 66

On June 12, Carol Higgins Clark, an actress in several television movies and best-selling author of the Regan Reilly series, passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 66. Her family reported that she had been battling appendix cancer.

Early Life and Career

Clark was born on July 28, 1956, in New York City, to best-selling suspense author Mary Higgins Clark, who herself passed away in 2020 at the age of 92. After graduating from Mount Holyoke College in 1978, Carol went on to study acting at the Beverly Hills Playhouse.

Although she started her career as an actress, she later found her way to becoming an author. Some of her most successful novels were centered around private investigator Regan Reilly, including Decked, which was nominated for the Agatha Award in 1992 and the Anthony Award for best first novel. Several of the books in the series were also made into TV movies, which she appeared in.

Collaboration with her Mother

Carol Higgins Clark also co-wrote several Christmas-themed novels with her late mother. When she wasn’t writing, Clark took on roles in some television movies based on her mother’s books, including The Cradle Will Fall, While My Pretty One Sleeps, and A Cry in the Night. She also appeared in Deck the Halls, The Mystery Cruise, and My Gal Sunday.

Induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame

In 2016, Clark was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. Her mother, who had been previously inducted in 2011, introduced her at the ceremony.

Survivors and Services

Carol Higgins Clark is survived by her siblings, Marilyn, Warren, and David Clark. Another sister, Patricia, passed away before her.

According to her obituary shared online, a wake is scheduled for Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel in New York City. A Funeral Mass will then be held the following day at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer.

Carol Higgins Clark will be remembered for her contributions to the literary world and her talent as an actress. Her books and TV movies will continue to entertain audiences for years to come.

Celebrity author Hollywood memoirs Actress memoirs Best-selling actress Hollywood biographies

News Source : Carly Thomas

Source Link :Actress and Best-Selling Author Was 66 – The Hollywood Reporter/