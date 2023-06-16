Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Actress and Ex-Lawmaker Glenda Jackson Dies at 87”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Glenda Jackson: The British Actress and Former Lawmaker

The news of the death of Glenda Jackson at the age of 87 has left many fans and admirers in mourning. The British Academy Award-winning actress and former lawmaker is remembered for her outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry and politics.

Jackson started her acting career in the 1960s and soon became one of the biggest British film stars of the time. She won two Academy Awards for Best Actress for her roles in “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.” Her performances in these films were widely acclaimed and established her as a force to be reckoned with in the film industry.

However, Jackson was not content with just being a successful actress. She had a deep interest in politics and decided to pursue a career in that field as well. In 1992, she was elected as a Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate and served in Parliament for 23 years.

During her time in Parliament, Jackson was a vocal advocate for social justice and equality. She fought for the rights of women, children, and the elderly and was a fierce critic of government policies that she believed were detrimental to the welfare of these groups.

In 1997, Jackson was appointed as a minister for transport in Prime Minister Tony Blair’s first government. However, her tenure was short-lived as she resigned from the post in 1999 over her opposition to the government’s plans to privatize the London Underground.

Jackson was also a vocal critic of the Iraq War and clashed with Blair over his decision to support the invasion. She believed that the war would have devastating consequences for innocent civilians, particularly women and children. In an interview with the Associated Press before the invasion, she said, “The victims will be as they always are, women, children, the elderly.”

After leaving Parliament in 2015, Jackson returned to acting and continued to showcase her talent on stage and screen. She appeared in several productions, including Shakespeare’s “King Lear” on Broadway, and worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Michael Caine.

Jackson’s death has left a void in the entertainment industry and politics. She was a trailblazer who broke barriers and paved the way for future generations of actors and politicians. Her legacy will live on through her work and the impact she had on those who knew her.

Many of Jackson’s fans and colleagues have paid tribute to her on social media, praising her for her talent, passion, and dedication. Tulip Siddiq, who succeeded Jackson as Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, described her as “a formidable politician, an amazing actress, and a very supportive mentor.”

Glenda Jackson will be remembered as a true icon who made a significant contribution to the world of entertainment and politics. Her legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations to come.

