Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress and ex-MP Glenda Jackson passes away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Passing of a Legendary Icon: Remembering the Life and Legacy of Cicely Tyson

On Thursday, January 28th, 2021, the world lost a true icon in the entertainment industry with the passing of Cicely Tyson at the age of 96. Her agent confirmed that she died peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by her family.

The Early Years

Cicely Tyson was born on December 19th, 1924, in Harlem, New York. She grew up in a devoutly religious household and attended a Catholic school. After high school, she worked as a model and then pursued a career in acting. She made her Broadway debut in 1959 in the play “Jolly’s Progress” and went on to appear in numerous other plays and films throughout her career.

A Trailblazer in the Industry

Tyson was a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations of Black actors and actresses. She became the first Black woman to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Television Movie or Special in 1974 for her role in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.” She also won a Tony Award for her performance in the play “The Trip to Bountiful” in 2013.

In addition to her numerous awards and accolades, Tyson was also a civil rights activist. She was a vocal advocate for Black rights and was involved in the Civil Rights Movement. She was even arrested in 2013 at a protest against the Keystone XL pipeline.

Her Legacy

Cicely Tyson’s career spanned over seven decades, and she remained a relevant and respected figure in Hollywood until the end of her life. She appeared in numerous films and television shows, including “Sounder,” “The Help,” and “How to Get Away with Murder.”

She was also a mentor and inspiration to many young actors and actresses, including Viola Davis, who said of Tyson, “She was everything you wanted her to be and more. She was the ultimate example of how to be an artist and a human being.”

Tyson’s impact on the entertainment industry and on society as a whole cannot be overstated. She was a true pioneer, breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations. Her legacy will live on, and she will be greatly missed.

A Life Well-Lived

Despite facing many challenges and obstacles throughout her life and career, Cicely Tyson lived a long and fulfilling life. She remained active and engaged in her work and her activism until the very end. Her passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and to society as a whole, but her contributions will never be forgotten.

As we mourn the loss of Cicely Tyson, we can also celebrate her life and her legacy. She was a true icon, and her impact will be felt for generations to come.

Glenda Jackson movies Glenda Jackson political career Glenda Jackson stage performances Glenda Jackson awards and honors Glenda Jackson legacy and impact on the industry

News Source : BBC News

Source Link :Glenda Jackson: Oscar-winning actress and former MP dies at 87/