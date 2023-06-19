Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Angela Thorne passes away at 84

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Angela Thorne, To The Manor Born Star, Passes Away at 84

The world of television and film has lost another talented artist as Angela Thorne, best known for her role in To The Manor Born, passed away on June 16 at the age of 84. Her family announced that she died peacefully at her home.

A Glittering Career in Television and Film

Thorne had a successful career in both television and film, having appeared in popular shows such as The Good Life, Midsomer Murders, and Foyle’s War. She trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama on a scholarship and later performed in repertory seasons.

Her on-screen credits also include the 1980s BBC One sitcom Three Up, Two Down, the police drama series Heartbeat, and the drama series Elizabeth R, which starred the late Glenda Jackson.

A Memorable Role in To the Manor Born

Thorne is perhaps best remembered for her role as Marjory Frobisher in To the Manor Born, which she played between 1979 and 1981. Her husband, Penry-Jones, also appeared in two of the later episodes of the show.

She reprised this role for both the 10-episode radio series in 1997 and the one-off Christmas Special in 2007.

A Stage Career and an Olivier Nomination

Thorne also had a successful stage career and received an Olivier Award nomination for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in Anyone for Denis?

In 2013, she appeared in a stage adaptation of Alexander Mackendrick’s 1955 black comedy The Ladykillers alongside Death In Paradise’s Ralf Little, Grass actor Simon Day, and Gregory’s Girl actor John Gordon Sinclair.

A Beloved Wife and Mother

Thorne’s family reported that she was the beloved wife of Peter Penry Jones and is survived by her two sons, Rupert and Laurie Penry Jones, and her grandchildren, Florence, Peter, Giorgio, and Delilah. Rupert Penry-Jones is also an actor.

Thorne was loved and respected by her fans and colleagues alike and will be greatly missed.

News Source : Cydney Yeates

Source Link :Angela Thorne dead: To The Manor Born actress dies aged 84/