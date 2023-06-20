Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Aniston’s boss in film passes away at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Paxton Whitehead: The Beloved Actor Passes Away at 85

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Paxton Whitehead, who passed away at the age of 85 in a hospital in Arlington, Virginia. The news was confirmed by his son, Charles Whitehead, on Friday. The English actor was a Broadway icon and a regular guest star in various Nineties sitcoms, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable performances and unforgettable characters.

A Memorable Career

Paxton Whitehead’s career spanned several decades, during which he established himself as a versatile and talented actor. He appeared in numerous television shows, including Frasier, Caroline in the City, Ellen, 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Drew Carey Show, and Mad About You. However, he is perhaps best known for his role in the iconic sitcom Friends, where he played the boss of Rachel Green (played by Jennifer Aniston) at Bloomingdale’s department store during season four.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Paxton Whitehead’s passing has left many of his friends, fans, and former co-stars heartbroken. Several of them took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late actor and share their condolences. Actress Dana Ivy, who worked with Whitehead, shared a heartfelt message and a picture of the two together, writing, “I’ve just heard that my beloved friend Paxton Whitehead has died, on Friday the 16th. He was an extraordinary actor, a brilliant friend, and a truly wonderful human being. He meant so much to so many people and always brought a smile to the faces of everyone he encountered.”

A Legacy to Remember

Paxton Whitehead’s passing is a loss to the entertainment industry and his fans, who will always remember him for his talent, generosity, and kindness. His contributions to the world of theatre and television will live on, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and performers. Rest in peace, Paxton Whitehead.

