Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Dasgupta dies in road accident

Actress Suchandra Dasgupta Passes Away in Road Accident

A sad news has emerged from the Bengali entertainment industry as famous actress Suchandra Dasgupta is no longer with us. She passed away in a road accident. The news of her death has come as a deep shock to her family members. Her fans are also heartbroken with this tragic news.

Details of the Incident

According to the information received, Suchandra was returning home from shooting on Saturday night. She had booked a bike through an app to come back home. However, on the way, a cyclist was crossing the road and came in between. The bike driver suddenly applied brakes, and a lorry hit the bike from behind.

As a result of the collision, the 29-year-old actress fell off the bike and was hit by the truck coming from behind. She died on the spot. The atmosphere in the area became tense after the incident. The sound of vehicles was also affected for some time.

Police Action

The police reached the accident spot later and took control of the situation. They seized the truck and arrested the driver. Suchandra’s death has deeply saddened the Bengali film industry.

Suchandra Dasgupta’s Career

Suchandra Dasgupta was considered as one of the famous actresses in the Bengali TV industry. She had worked in several famous Bengali television shows. She gained popularity for her supporting role in the show Gauri. She had a significant fan following, and her sudden demise has left her fans heartbroken.

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actress, and her fans will always remember her for her contribution to the industry.

News Source : karan nepali

Source Link :Actress Suchandra Dasgupta passed away in road accident/