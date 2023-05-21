Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Dies in Baranagar Road Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

As a user of the websites, content, and community services offered through www.anandabazar.com, it is important to understand the terms and conditions of use set out by ABP Pvt Ltd. These Terms of Use govern your use of the Site and Mobile Apps, as well as any products and services offered by ABP Pvt Ltd. By accessing the Site and Mobile Apps, you agree to abide by these terms and conditions.

ABP Pvt Ltd reserves the right to add, change, or update these Terms of Use at its own discretion. It is your responsibility to check these terms periodically to remain in compliance. Your use of the Site after any amendment to the Terms of Use shall constitute your acceptance of these terms, and you also agree to be bound by any changes or revisions.

By using the Site, you represent and warrant that you are bound by these Terms of Use and any amendments. You also represent that you are over 18 years of age and competent to enter into a valid contract as per the Laws of India. If you are below 18 years of age, you are deemed to be using the Site under the guidance and supervision of your natural parent and/or guardian.

These Terms of Use are governed by the Laws of India, and the meaning of words used herein shall bear the meaning interpreted by the Information Technology Act, 2000, and its Amendment Acts.

ABP Pvt Ltd reserves the right to suspend, cancel, or discontinue any or all channels, products, or services at any time without notice. The company may also make modifications and alterations in any or all of the content, products, and services contained on the Site without prior notice. Such changes will be posted to the Site for your reference and convenience.

ABP Pvt Ltd reserves the right to charge subscription and/or membership fees from a user in respect of any product, service, or any other aspect of this Site. Such fees may be charged without any prior intimation at the sole discretion of ABP Pvt Ltd.

Unless otherwise stated, copyright and all intellectual property rights in all material presented on the Site, including but not limited to text, audio, video, or graphical images, trademarks, and logos appearing on this site, are the property of ABP Pvt Ltd, its parent, affiliates, and associates. You agree not to use any framing techniques to enclose any trademark or logo or other proprietary information of ABP Pvt Ltd. Any infringement shall be vigorously defended and pursued to the fullest extent permitted by law.

ABP Pvt Ltd grants you permission to only access and make personal use of the Site. You agree not to download or modify any content on ABP Pvt Ltd’s Site, or any portion of it, except with the express consent of ABP Pvt Ltd. However, you may print or download extracts from these pages for your personal use only. You must not retain any copies of these pages saved to disk or to any other storage medium except for the purposes of using the same for subsequent viewing purposes or to print extracts for personal use.

ABP Pvt Ltd forbids you from any attempts to resell or put to commercial use any part of the Site; any collection and use of any product listings, descriptions, or prices; any derivative use of the Site or its contents; any downloading or copying of account information for the benefit of any other merchant; any renting, leasing, or otherwise transferring rights to the Site/Service; displaying the name, logo, trademark, or other identifier of another person in such a manner as to give the viewer the impression that such other person is a publisher or distributor of the Service on the Site, or any data gathering or extraction tools; or any use of meta tags. You may not create a database in electronic or structured manual form by regularly or systematically downloading and storing all or any part of the pages from this site.

For certain services such as email, personal web pages, contests, and shopping, registration by the visitor is required. Each registration is for a single individual user only. To access these services, you will be asked to enter your individual User Name and Password. ABP Pvt Ltd reserves the right to cancel access rights immediately without notice and block access to all users from that IP address if an account and Password is being used/misused in any manner.

As a user of the Services, you will not use the Services for any purpose that is unlawful or prohibited by these terms, conditions, and notices. You may not use the Services in any manner that could damage, disable, overburden, or impair any ABP Pvt Ltd server, or the network(s) connected to any ABP Pvt Ltd server, or interfere with any other party’s use and enjoyment of any Services. You may not attempt to gain unauthorized access to any Services, computer systems, or to any of the Services, through hacking, password mining, or any other means. You may not obtain or attempt to obtain any materials or information through any means not intentionally made available through the Services.

In conclusion, these Terms of Use are important to understand as a user of the Site and Mobile Apps offered by ABP Pvt Ltd. It is essential to abide by these terms and conditions to ensure compliance and avoid any unauthorized use of the Site. ABP Pvt Ltd reserves the right to modify these terms as per its discretion, and it is your responsibility to remain updated with any changes.

1. Road accidents

2. Traffic safety

3. Fatalities

4. Car crashes

5. Pedestrian accidents

News Source : আনন্দবাজার অনলাইন সংবাদদাতা

Source Link :Accidental Death | Actress Suchandra Dasgupta died in road accident in Baranagar dgtl/