Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Glenda Jackson Dies at 60

Famous actress Glenda Jackson passes away at the age of 87

On 15th June 2023, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of renowned actress, Glenda Jackson. The acclaimed actress passed away at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Award-winning career

Glenda Jackson was a remarkable actress who received numerous accolades for her work. She won two Academy Awards for her performances in “Women in Love” (1970) and “A Touch of Class” (1973). In addition, she won three Emmy Awards for her work in television, including “Elizabeth R” (1971) and “Playing for Time” (1980).

Career in politics

Aside from her acting career, Glenda Jackson also had a successful career in politics. She served as a Member of Parliament for the Labour Party from 1992 to 2015. During her time as an MP, she was a strong advocate for the arts and was appointed as the Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport in 2010. She also served as the Transport Secretary from 1997 to 1999.

Notable performance as Queen Elizabeth

One of Glenda Jackson’s most notable performances was her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in the BBC drama “Elizabeth R” (1971). Her performance was widely praised and earned her an Emmy Award. She later reprised the role in the 1975 film “Mary, Queen of Scots.”

Legacy

Glenda Jackson’s legacy will be remembered by many. She was a trailblazer in both the entertainment industry and politics. Her talent and dedication to her craft were evident in every performance she gave. Her contributions to the arts and culture in Britain will not be forgotten.

Tributes pour in

Following the news of Glenda Jackson’s passing, tributes have poured in from fans and colleagues alike. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the actress.

Actress Emma Thompson wrote on Twitter, “So sorry to hear of Glenda Jackson’s passing. She was an inspiration to so many of us in the industry. Her talent knew no bounds. Rest in peace.”

Director Stephen Frears said in a statement, “Glenda Jackson was a force to be reckoned with. She was a brilliant actress and a dedicated public servant. She will be sorely missed.”

Final thoughts

The world has lost a true icon with the passing of Glenda Jackson. She was a rare talent who excelled in both the entertainment industry and politics. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Glenda Jackson.

News Source : Stephanie

Source Link :Famous actress Glenda Jackson passed away/