Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Glenda Jackson dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Glenda Jackson: A Legendary Actress and Fearless Politician

Legendary actress and former UK politician, Glenda Jackson, passed away on April 1, 2021, at the age of 87. Her agent, Lionel Larner, confirmed that she died peacefully at her home in London after a short illness, with her family by her side. She had recently completed filming “The Great Escaper” alongside Michael Caine.

Born in Birkenhead, England, in 1936, Jackson developed a passion for acting during her teenage years. She won a scholarship to attend the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, where she honed her talent and skills. After graduating, she starred in various productions on London’s West End and made her Broadway debut in 1965 in a production of “Marat/Sade.”

Jackson’s talent and dedication to acting led to numerous roles on both the big and small screens. She won her first Academy Award for Best Actress in 1969 for her role in the period drama “Women in Love,” opposite Oliver Reed. Her second Academy Award came in 1973 for her performance in the romantic comedy “A Touch of Class.” In addition to her film work, she also portrayed Queen Elizabeth I in both the BBC’s biographic film “Elizabeth R” and the historical drama “Mary, Queen of Scots.”

In 1992, Jackson decided to pursue a career in politics and became a member of parliament for the Labour Party. During her 23-year political career, she was appointed a junior transport minister in 1997 and made a bid to become mayor of London in 2000, though she was unsuccessful. Despite never achieving high-ranking roles in politics, Jackson became known for her fearlessness and outspokenness. She was a vocal critic of former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and famously criticized her on the day of her funeral in 2013.

Jackson’s return to the stage in 2016, starring in a West End production of “King Lear,” was met with critical acclaim. She continued to receive accolades for her work, even in her later years. In 2018, she won a Tony Award for her appearance in the Broadway production of “Three Tall Women.”

The news of Jackson’s passing was met with an outpouring of grief and admiration from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry and politics. Her agent, Lionel Larner, expressed his personal loss, saying, “Today we lost one of the world’s greatest actresses, and I have lost a best friend of over 50 years.”

Glenda Jackson’s legacy as a trailblazing actress and fearless politician will continue to inspire generations to come. Her performances on stage and screen showcased her immense talent and dedication to her craft, while her political career demonstrated her unwavering commitment to her beliefs and values. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered as a true icon of the arts and politics.

Glenda Jackson’s Career Glenda Jackson’s Awards Glenda Jackson’s Legacy Glenda Jackson’s Filmography Glenda Jackson’s Contributions to Acting

News Source : Michael King

Source Link :Two-time Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson dies at age 87/