Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Glenda Jackson dies: Cause of death unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Glenda Jackson: Double Oscar Winner and Former Labour MP

Introduction

Glenda Jackson, the double Oscar-winning actress and former Labour MP, has passed away at the age of 87 after a brief illness. Her agent confirmed the news, but did not disclose the specific cause of death. Jackson had a successful acting career spanning several decades, winning Academy Awards for “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.” She later became a Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate and served in Parliament for 23 years, championing the left and criticizing Tony Blair’s New Labour and the Iraq war.

Glenda Jackson’s Acting Career

Glenda Jackson was a successful actress for several decades, winning acclaim for her performances in films such as “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class,” for which she won Academy Awards. She also won two Emmys for her role as Elizabeth I in the 1971 BBC miniseries “Elizabeth R” and a Tony for her performance in the 2018 revival of Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women.” Her career spanned seven decades, during which she also won a BAFTA for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress for the 2019 TV-movie “Elizabeth Is Missing.”

Glenda Jackson’s Political Career

In 1992, Glenda Jackson was elected as a Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate, a seat that had been held by the Tories for two decades. She continued to champion the left in Parliament and was a founding signatory of the Anti-Nazi League in 1977. She was a staunch critic of Tony Blair’s New Labour and the Iraq war and even threatened to stand against Blair for the party leadership in 2005 unless he announced his intention to quit. Jackson retired from politics in 2015.

Tributes to Glenda Jackson

Following the announcement of her death, tributes poured in for Glenda Jackson. Labour MP and shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell, who used to work for and alongside Jackson, remembered her as an “incredibly kind” politician. MP Diane Abbott called her “a kind and extremely principled woman.” Many others in the acting and political worlds expressed their sorrow at her passing.

Conclusion

Glenda Jackson will be remembered as a talented actress and a principled politician who championed the left and stood up for her beliefs. Her passing is a loss for both the acting and political communities, and she will be missed by many. Although the specific cause of her death remains unknown, her legacy will live on in the many films and TV shows she starred in and the contributions she made to politics.

Glenda Jackson cause of death Actress Glenda Jackson’s passing What led to Glenda Jackson’s death Glenda Jackson’s health issues Tragic news of Glenda Jackson’s death

News Source : Bounce Movies

Source Link :CAUSE OF DEATH: Actress, Glenda Jackson, Has Passed Away/