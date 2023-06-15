Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Glenda Jackson passes away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glenda Jackson: A Life in Three Acts

Glenda Jackson, one of the world’s greatest actresses, has died at the age of 87 after a brief illness, according to her agent, Lionel Larner. Her passing marks the end of a remarkable life lived in three distinct acts.

Act One: A Distinguished Acting Career

Jackson’s first act was as one of the finest actors of her generation. She made her mark on the stage, first attracting notice in 1964 with the Royal Shakespeare Company when she played Charlotte Corday in Peter Brook’s production of Marat/Sade. Her success on stage translated to film, where she starred in Ken Russell’s 1969 adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel Women in Love and won an Academy Award. Other notable roles included Sunday Bloody Sunday and Mary, Queen of Scots. Jackson also entered people’s households as Queen Elizabeth I in the BBC series Elizabeth R., for which she won two Emmys.

Quite a trajectory for a woman who grew up among the working-class poor, outside of Liverpool, in a flat with an outdoor toilet. Jackson found her calling acting with an amateur group and ended up with a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Act Two: Politics

As Jackson was settling into middle age, she was already thinking about her second act. She ran for Parliament in 1992 and won, representing her London district as a member of the House of Commons for 23 years. Always a supporter of the Labour Party, Jackson enjoyed the constituency responsibilities but did not miss Parliament itself. She retired from politics in 2015.

Act Three: A Triumphant Return to Acting

Jackson’s third act was her triumphant return to acting in her 80s. She starred in Elizabeth is Missing, a television film about a woman coping with dementia, played King Lear in both London and New York, and won a Tony Award in 2018 for her role in Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women. When asked about retirement in a 2019 interview, Jackson replied, “Well, if I don’t get offered to work, then I’ll be retired…I’ve had a good run.”

Glenda Jackson lived a remarkable life in three acts, leaving an indelible mark on the world of acting and politics. She will be missed.

News Source : Wisconsin Public Radio

Source Link :British star Glenda Jackson has died at age 87/