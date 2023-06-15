Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Glenda Jackson Passes Away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glenda Jackson: A Tribute to a Legendary Actor

Glenda Jackson, one of England’s most celebrated and admired actors of the stage and screen, passed away on Thursday at her Blackheath, London, home at the age of 87. Her death was the result of a brief illness, and came immediately after she wrapped production on her final film, “The Great Escaper” with Michael Caine, 90.

Early Life and Career

Jackson was born into a working-class family on May 9, 1936, in Birkenhead near Liverpool, England. After acting with a local theater group, she was awarded a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She began working in regional theater, making her stage debut in 1957, before a dry spell that challenged her devotion to the craft.

By 1961, she was working steadily, and made her film debut with an uncredited bit part in “This Sporting Life” (1963). In 1964, Jackson’s fortunes took a sharp turn with her casting in the play “Marat/Sade,” which takes place in an asylum. A hit, it transferred to Broadway the following year, leading to her first Tony nomination. She also performed in the play in Paris, and recreated her role in a 1967 movie version, her credited film debut.

The Height of Her Career

Following the films “Tell Me Lies: A Film About London” and “Negatives” (both 1968), Jackson’s career took off with her performance in Ken Russell’s “Women in Love,” for which she won her first Oscar. Jackson was one of the industry’s most revered actors in this period, appearing in many films in quick succession.

Other notable films include “A Touch of Class” (1973), which brought her a second Best Actress Oscar, “The Maids” (1975), “The Incredible Sarah” (1976) as legendary actress Sarah Bernhardt, and “Beyond Therapy” (1987).

Retirement and Return

In 1991, Jackson made the extraordinary decision to retire from acting, spending the next two decades as a Labour Party MP. However, she made a triumphant return to Broadway in a revival of “Three Tall Women” (2018), for which she won the Tony. She also played the title role in a production of “King Lear” in London in 2016 and in her final Broadway run in 2019.

Upon her return to acting, Jackson made the films “Mothering Sunday” (2021) and the forthcoming “The Great Escaper.” She also gave her final performance on TV following 27 years away in the dementia-themed drama “Elizabeth Is Missing” (2019), for which she won the BAFTA.

A Legacy Remembered

Glenda Jackson was a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. With a career that spanned over six decades, she proved time and time again that she was one of the most talented actors of her generation. Her performances on stage and screen will be remembered for years to come, and she will be missed by fans and colleagues alike.

Jackson is survived by her son, Dan Hodges, a newspaper columnist.

News Source : Extra Staff

Source Link :Glenda Jackson, Oscar, Emmy & Tony Winner, Dies at 87/