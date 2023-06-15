Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Glenda Jackson passes away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Actress and Politician Glenda Jackson Dies at 87

Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning actress and former UK politician, passed away peacefully at her home in London after a short illness at the age of 87. Her agent, Lionel Larner, confirmed the news to CNN on Thursday. Jackson was surrounded by her family when she passed away.

Jackson was born in Birkenhead, England, in 1936. She joined an amateur theater group as a teenager and later won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. After graduating, she made her way to the West End and eventually made her Broadway debut in 1965.

Jackson’s acting career spanned several decades and included critically acclaimed performances in film, television, and on stage. She won her first Academy Award for Best Actress in 1969 for her role in “Women in Love” opposite Oliver Reed. Her second Oscar came four years later for her performance in the romantic comedy “A Touch of Class.”

In addition to her successful acting career, Jackson also had a brief stint in politics. In 1992, she became a Labour MP and served for 23 years. During her time in politics, Jackson was appointed a junior transport minister in 1997 and made a bid to become mayor of London in 2000. She was known for her fearlessness and often spoke out against policies she disagreed with.

Jackson’s latest on-screen project, “The Great Escaper,” in which she co-starred with Michael Caine, is currently in post-production. She returned to the stage in 2016 for a West End production of “King Lear,” and won a Tony Award in 2018 for her appearance in the Broadway production of “Three Tall Women.”

Larner, who had been friends with Jackson for over 50 years, expressed his sadness at her passing. “Today we lost one of the world’s greatest actresses and I have lost a best friend,” he said. Jackson will be remembered for her incredible talent and contributions to both the entertainment industry and politics.

In the wake of her death, fans and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the late actress. Actor and director Kenneth Branagh tweeted, “RIP Glenda Jackson. A great actress and a great force for good in the world.” Meanwhile, political commentator Piers Morgan wrote, “RIP Glenda Jackson – a brilliant actress & a feisty, fearless Labour MP who never lost her principles.”

Jackson leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come. Her talent, bravery, and unwavering commitment to her beliefs will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Glenda Jackson.

News Source : CNN

Source Link :Two-time Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson dies at age 87/