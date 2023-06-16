Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Glenda Jackson passes away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glenda Jackson: Celebrating the Life of a Two-Time Oscar Winner Turned MP

Glenda Jackson, an iconic figure in the entertainment industry and politics, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the age of 87. Her agent confirmed that she died at her home in southeast London after a brief illness. Jackson was a two-time Oscar winner, Tony Award winner, and Emmy Award winner, who also became a left-wing politician in the British parliament for 23 years.

Born in Birkenhead, Cheshire, Jackson left school at the age of 15 and started working in a shop. However, her passion for acting led her to apply to the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, where she won a place. She made her stage debut in 1957 and went on to appear in some of the most memorable productions of her time.

In 1969, Jackson’s performance in the film “Women in Love” earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. She went on to win the same award again in 1973 for her performance in “A Touch of Class.” Jackson also won two Tony Awards for her work in the Broadway productions of “Rose” and “Three Tall Women.”

In addition to her success in the entertainment industry, Jackson also became a Member of Parliament for the Labour Party in 1992. She served as a lawmaker for 23 years before retiring in 2015. During her time in parliament, Jackson was known for her passionate speeches and her commitment to social justice.

Jackson was a fierce advocate for the working class and was deeply critical of the policies of Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s Conservative Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990. She believed that Thatcher’s economic policies had inflicted damage on the working class and was a vocal opponent of her government’s policies.

Her legacy as a politician and an actress is one that will be remembered for years to come. She was a true trailblazer who paved the way for future generations of women in both the entertainment industry and politics.

Labour leader Keir Starmer paid tribute to Jackson, saying: “She leaves a space in our cultural and political life that can never be filled. She played many roles, with great distinction, passion and commitment.”

Jackson’s performance as Queen Elizabeth I in the BBC’s 1971 television series “Elizabeth R” earned her two Emmy Awards. She also made appearances on “The Muppet Show” and “Will & Grace,” among other popular television shows.

Throughout her career, Jackson was known for her strong will and her unwavering commitment to her principles. She was a true inspiration to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In conclusion, Glenda Jackson was a remarkable woman who achieved great success in both the entertainment industry and politics. Her legacy will live on through her groundbreaking work and her unwavering commitment to social justice. She will be remembered as a true trailblazer and an inspiration to generations to come.

