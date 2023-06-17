Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Glenda Jackson Passes Away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Actress Glenda Jackson Passes Away at 87

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Glenda Jackson, one of the world’s most beloved actresses of the past seven decades. Her agent, Lionel Larner, confirmed her death in a statement on Thursday (June 15). In the few days since, tributes have continued to pour in for the legendary actress.

“Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, 87, died peacefully at her home in London this morning after a short illness with her family by her side,” he wrote in the statement. “Today we lost one of the world’s greatest actresses and I have lost a best friend of over 50 years.”

Jackson was working as an actress all the way up to her passing. Her agent confirmed she had just finished filming a new movie – The Great Escaper – with co-star, Michael Caine. She has dozens of film, TV, stage, and radio credits to her name, and a wide collection of awards, accolades, and achievements.

After news of her death spread like wildfire, Michael Caine described her as ‘one of our greatest movie actresses.’ He went on to call it a ‘privilege’ to work with Glenda Jackson, noting their new film was their second project together. “It was as wonderful an experience this time as it was 50 years ago,” he said.

Some of her popular projects include Women in Love (1970), Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971), A Touch of Class (1973), Mary, Queen of Scots (1971), Hedda (1975), The Incredible Sarah (1976), and Hopscotch (1980). She took a 23-year hiatus from acting between 1991 and 2015 to pursue a career in politics. Of the many accomplishments of her career, one of the most spectacular is her becoming one of the few actresses/actors to win the ‘Triple Crown of Acting’ – which means she won a Tony Award, Emmy Award, and Academy Award. Overall, she ended her career with one Tony, two Oscars, and three Emmy Awards.

She was also appointed a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in 1978 and was married once to Roy Hodges between 1958 and 1976. The former couple shared one child together – Dan Hodges, a current British newspaper columnist for The Mail on Sunday.

During her 23-year hiatus from acting between 1991 and 2015, Glenda Jackson pursued a career in politics – a successful one, at that. She served as a Member of Parliament for Hampstead and Kilburn between 1992 and 2015, preceding Geoffrey Finsberg in 1992 and succeeded by Tulip Siddiq in 2015.

“Devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died. A formidable politician, an amazing actress, and a very supportive mentor to me. Hampstead and Kilburn will miss you Glenda,” Siddiq said of his predecessor. She was one of the most beloved politicians and left some pretty big shoes to fill.

When her political career came to an end in April 2015, she returned to her acting career – as if she never left.

“It was with great sadness I heard of Glenda’s death. Glenda brought the same great passion to her political life as she did in her long and glorious acting career. A truly formidable woman who will be much missed. My sincere condolences to Dan and all who knew and loved her,” Blair said of her passing.

The world has lost a true icon in the entertainment industry, and Glenda Jackson’s memory will undoubtedly live on for many generations to come.

News Source : Mamas Uncut

Source Link :Two-Time Oscar-Winning Actress, Glenda Jackson, Dies Peacefully On June 15 – She Was 87 Years Old/