Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Glenda Jackson Passes Away at 87

Glenda Jackson Dies at 87

Glenda Jackson, the legendary British actress, has passed away at the age of 87. Her death was confirmed by her publicist on March 8, 2022. The cause of her death has not been disclosed yet.

Life and Career

Glenda May Jackson was born on May 9, 1936, in Birkenhead, England. She studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London and began her acting career on stage in the 1950s. She made her film debut in 1965 with the movie “This Sporting Life” and went on to star in several critically acclaimed films such as “Women in Love,” “A Touch of Class,” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday.”

She was equally successful on stage, winning two Tony Awards for her performances in “Rose” and “Three Tall Women” on Broadway. She also won two Academy Awards for Best Actress for her roles in “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.”

Political Career

After retiring from acting in the 1990s, Glenda Jackson became involved in politics and was elected to the House of Commons as a member of the Labour Party in 1992. She served as an MP for the Hampstead and Kilburn constituency in London for over 20 years and was known for her outspokenness and left-wing views.

She retired from politics in 2015 and returned to acting, winning critical acclaim for her performances in the BBC TV series “Elizabeth is Missing” and the Broadway play “King Lear.”

Tributes

Glenda Jackson’s death has been mourned by her colleagues and fans around the world. Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to her legacy as an actress and politician.

Actor Mark Gatiss tweeted, “The great Glenda Jackson. A true giant of the stage and screen. A wonderful actor and a formidable politician. Rest in peace.”

Director Ava DuVernay wrote, “Glenda Jackson. A force of nature. Rest in power.”

Actress and writer Sharon Horgan tweeted, “RIP Glenda Jackson. The most incredible actor and campaigner. A true inspiration.”

Conclusion

Glenda Jackson’s death marks the end of an era for British acting and politics. She was a trailblazing performer who paved the way for generations of female actors, and a passionate politician who fought tirelessly for social justice.

Her legacy will live on in her iconic performances and her contributions to public life. She will be deeply missed by her fans and admirers, but her spirit and impact will continue to inspire us for years to come.

News Source : Ryan Schwartz

Source Link :Glenda Jackson Dies — Cause of Death, Dead at 87 — Read Obituary – TVLine/