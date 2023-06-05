Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress in Vijay film found dead, theft suspected

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vijay Film Actress Commits Suicide and Things Stolen

Introduction

The sudden deaths of actresses in the silver screen and small screen industries always leave fans shocked and heartbroken. Most of the time, the death of these actresses is shrouded in mystery. The death of Vijay TV’s VJ Chitra and Silk Smitha are just a few examples of such mysterious deaths. In this article, we will explore the shocking incident of a Vijay film actress’s suicide 21 years ago, and the mysteries surrounding her death that are still coming to light.

The Suicide of Vijay Actress

The suicide of a Vijay film actress 21 years ago is now being talked about sensationally. The actress’s death is still mysterious, and people are trying to uncover the truth behind it.

Monal’s Suicide Incident

Simran’s younger sister Monal’s suicide incident is now being talked about hotly. She had acted in Vijay’s Badri. At the time of Monal’s suicide, Simran was acting in Panchatantram, and the shooting was going on abroad. Simran had said that actor Riyaz Khan and actress Mumtaz immediately went to the spot.

The Problem Between Monal and Prasanna

Monal was in love with choreographer Prasanna, who is the nephew of Kala Master. At that time, there was a problem between Monal and Prasanna, and distraught Monal committed suicide.

Stolen Items

Simran also accused Riyaz Khan and Mumtaz of taking Monal’s diary and other things on the day she committed suicide. She claimed that they stole these items because they were friends of Kala Master, who had the support of political bigwigs.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the suicide of Vijay film actress and the mysterious death of Monal are still being talked about sensationally. The truth behind these incidents may never be uncovered, but it is important to remember that mental health is a serious issue that needs to be addressed. Let us hope that the film industry takes steps to provide support and help to actors and actresses who may be struggling with mental health issues.

