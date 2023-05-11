Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Jacklyn Zeman Dies at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Entertainment Industry Mourns the Loss of Emmy-Nominated Actress Jacklyn Zeman

The entertainment industry is in mourning following the death of Emmy-nominated actress Jacklyn Zeman, who played Barbara ‘Bobbie’ Spencer in the popular ABC daytime soap opera General Hospital. She passed away on Wednesday (10.05.23) at the age of 70. The news was announced by the executive producer of the show, Frank Valentini, on Twitter.

A Beloved Actress

Valentini expressed his heartfelt sorrow over the passing of the beloved actress, stating, “On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.”

Jacklyn Zeman’s role as Bobbie Spencer in General Hospital spanned more than four decades, and she appeared in over 800 episodes before retiring from the role in 2010. Her portrayal of the character earned her four Emmy nominations, cementing her as a standout in the soap opera world.

A Lasting Legacy

ABC Entertainment and General Hospital issued a statement honoring Jacklyn’s contribution to the show, “Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

Zeman was more than just a soap opera actress, as she also appeared in the US crime drama The Bay, where she played the role of Sofia Madison. The show landed her the fifth Emmy nomination of her career.

A Shocking Loss

The news of Jacklyn’s death comes as a shock to many in the entertainment industry, as the cause of death is not yet known at this time. She is survived by her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.

Sadly, this is not the first time that the General Hospital cast has lost a member. In December 2022, Sonya Eddy, who played Epiphany Johnson, also passed away at the age of 55.

A Bright Light

Jacklyn Zeman will always be remembered as a bright light who brought positivity and joy to the set of General Hospital. Her passing is a great loss to the entire entertainment community, but her legacy will continue to inspire those who worked with her and those who loved her work on screen.

