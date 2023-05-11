Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Jacklyn Zeman Dies Suddenly at 70 on General Hospital

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

General Hospital: Jacklyn Zeman Has Died at 70

The awful news just broke that Jacklyn Zeman, who’s played Bobbie Spencer for forty-five years, has passed away at only 70 years old. At this time, the cause of death is not known. It certainly comes as a shock because Jacklyn seemed to be in good health. Plus, she was still very active on General Hospital.

In fact, we just saw her at Michael Corinthos‘ (Chad Duell) wedding to Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen). So, this is incredibly shocking and truly heartbreaking.

Jackie’s Death Rocks GH Fans

General Hospital fans are already taking to social media to express their shock and sadness. Jacklyn just celebrated her 45th anniversary as Bobbie Spencer, and she was still going strong. She was connected to nearly everyone on the soap opera in one way or another.

On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. pic.twitter.com/DxGdjYavab

Her passing is sure to hit her castmates hard, especially the vets who have worked with her nearly her entire 45-year run. General Hospital veterans such as Genie Francis, aka Laura Spencer Collins, and Kin Shriner, otherwise known as Scott Baldwin, will be heartbroken- just to name a couple. Everyone will miss her, and GH won’t be the same without her.

General Hospital Tragedy: Bobbie Spencer Actress Passed Away

The GH showrunners may decide to write Jackie’s death into the show the same way they did Sonya Eddy, aka Epiphany Johnson. That way, she can have a proper memorial and celebration just like Piph did.

No doubt, there will be a touching tribute. Of course, it will be emotional and heart-wrenching. Bobbie Spencer was the heart and soul of General Hospital, and her void can never be filled.

#ThrowbackThursday Bobbie Spencer #GH pic.twitter.com/d6Jh5aeLl4

Our hearts go out to Jacklyn Zeman’s family during this tragic time, and fans of the ABC sudser will miss her dearly.

Get all the latest General Hospital spoilers and news at Soap Dirt daily.

News Source : Soap Dirt

Source Link :General Hospital: Jacklyn Zeman Died – Bobbie Spencer Actress Sudden Death at 70/