Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Actress Jacklyn Zeman Passes Away at 70”

General Hospital actress Jacklyn Zeman, known for her iconic role as Bobbie Spencer, has passed away at the age of 70. The show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, announced the news on Twitter, stating that she died after a short battle with cancer. Zeman began her soap opera career in 1977 on One Life to Live, but later that year, she was cast as Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital, where she remained for over 45 years.

Valentini described Zeman as a “bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.” The show also tweeted an acknowledgment of her death, crediting her for her work over the past four decades. Zeman was a five-time Emmy nominee for General Hospital and for a role in The Bay. She appeared in 880 shows as Spencer.

Zeman’s co-stars and fellow actors paid tribute to her on social media. John Stamos, who worked with her on General Hospital, posted on Twitter that he was “deeply saddened” to hear about her passing. He recalled the wonderful times they spent working together and described her warm personality and infectious energy. Rick Springfield also paid tribute to Zeman, stating that she was responsible for helping him get on the show as Dr. Noah Drake. He described her as a “truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone.”

Patty Shen, who plays Brad Cooper on General Hospital, said that he would miss the longtime soap star. He loved hearing her stories about the show in the 70s and 80s and described her as always kind and down to earth. Zeman’s passing is a loss for her daughters, family, and legions of fans who have loved Bobbie Spencer for decades.

Zeman’s career began as a one-time Playboy Bunny, who then moved into acting. She attended New York University and was a New Jersey native. She will be remembered for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and her lasting legacy on General Hospital.

The entertainment industry has lost another icon with the passing of Jacklyn Zeman. Her legacy will continue to live on through her work and the memories she created with her co-stars and fans. Rest in peace, Jacklyn Zeman.

News Source : Tonya Pendleton

Source Link :‘General Hospital’ star Jacklyn Zeman dies at age 70/