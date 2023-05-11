Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Jacklyn Zeman passes away at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Emmy-Nominated Actress Jacklyn Zeman Passes Away at 70

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Emmy-nominated actress Jacklyn Zeman, who passed away at the age of 70. Zeman was best known for her role as Barbara “Bobbie” Spencer in the daytime soap opera, “General Hospital,” where she appeared in more than 800 episodes over nearly 50 years.

The news of Zeman’s passing was announced on Twitter by Frank Valentini, the executive producer of “General Hospital.” Valentini described Zeman as a “bright light and true professional” who brought positivity to the set. He also offered his condolences to Zeman’s family, including her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.

Zeman’s career began in 1976 with her role as Bobbi in the mystery crime drama series, “The Edge of the Night.” A year later, she joined the cast of “General Hospital,” where she became a fan favorite for her portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine, Bobbie Spencer. Zeman was nominated for five Emmy awards for her performances in “The Bay” and “General Hospital.”

Aside from her work in daytime television, Zeman also appeared in several other TV films and series, including “The Bay,” “Misguided,” and “Montana Crossroads.”

Following the news of Zeman’s passing, fans took to social media to express their condolences and remember her legacy. One user wrote, “Jackie Zeman was such a great actress and person. I really cannot believe this news. I send my prayers to her family, friends, and fans.” Another fan shared, “Bobbie Spencer has been a part of my life since I was 12… You will be greatly missed. RIP beautiful.”

Zeman is survived by her two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey. The cause of her death has not been disclosed at this time.

